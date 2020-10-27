Peregrine Announces Additional Acquisitions in the Marcellus Shale
Peregrine Continues Strong Acquisition Efforts to Round Out 2020DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners (“Peregrine”) is pleased to announce additional closings of producing royalty properties in multiple counties across the Marcellus Shale.
The most recent acquisitions, located in Greene County, PA and Guernsey County, Ohio, each contain multiple producing wells under EQT (NYSE: EQT) and Ascent Resources (NYSE: AST.L), respectively. Each acquisition was purchased from private sellers and closed over the past two weeks.
This marks the second acquisition in Ohio and the tenth acquisition in Pennsylvania this year for the Texas-based buyers.
Despite many other mineral buying firms halting activity in light of the recent market turmoil, Peregrine continues their steadfast efforts of working alongside royalty owners nationwide providing answers for clients looking for quick and simple divestment options.
“We’ve really enjoyed working with local mineral buyers, landmen and geologists who have helped connect our team to royalty owners in their backyard who are looking for relief,” said Josh Prier, Managing Director of Peregrine. Prier noted that many industry professionals are finding themselves with time on their hands due to the market slowdown and working with Peregrine provides them an opportunity to add value not only for royalty owners in the area they may know, but for their families as well.
Peregrine focuses exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and works directly with mineral owners as well as local land professionals in multiple basins across the country. The company’s proven track record has allowed many sellers to fast-forward decades of income and avoid long-term tax liabilities.
To learn more or to obtain an evaluation of your royalty interest, please reach out to either C.J. Tibbs at (214) 329-1432 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303) 256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.
About Peregrine Energy Partners
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres. To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners, please visit www.peregrinelp.com.
