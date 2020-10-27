New Spanish Technical Guide and Spanish Pump Brochure for Graphalloy® Bushings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yonkers, NY (July 15, 2020)- Graphite Metallizing Corporation, the manufacturer of self-lubricating GRAPHALLOY® bushing materials, announces the release of a Spanish Technical Guide (“Graphalloy®: Especificaciones Técnicas e Información de Diseño”) and Spanish Pump Brochure (“Graphalloy®: Bujes para Bombas Horizontales y Verticales”) for Graphalloy bushings. These catalogs provide Spanish-speaking engineers and distributors across the world with information on the Graphalloy bearing material. Applications for Graphalloy bushings include pumps, wastewater, ovens, dryers, dampers/louvers, kilns, conveyors, submerged, and more.
These catalogs, as well as website landing pages Bujes Autolubricados (for general bushing inquiries) and Bujes Para Bombas (for pump bushing inquiries), represent expanding coverage for Graphalloy solutions across the globe. Graphalloy Spanish-speaking representatives are available to help on inquiries.
GRAPHALLOY, a graphite-metal alloy, is available in over 100 grades with specific properties that meet a wide range of engineering solutions and specifications. GRAPHALLOY bearings have operated for 20 years and longer in some applications.
FDA acceptable grades of GRAPHALLOY are available for use in food service equipment. NSF® grades of GRAPHALLOY material are also available for use in municipal well pumps and water treatment plant applications.
For a copy of one of these new catalogs, contact catalogs(at)graphalloy(dot)com.
For more information about Graphite Metallizing and its products, please visit us online at http://www.graphalloy.com or call +1-914-968-8400.
