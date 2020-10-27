NuMinds joins forces with Present Moment Labs to equip educators with SEL focus
STEAM-based programming provider to help implement, design new social-emotional learning toolsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuMinds Enrichment, an innovative provider of engaging, mixed-age STEAM programs, is partnering with Present Moment Labs, an organization that serves thousands of students and their teachers with Mindfulness and SEL tools, trainings and whole school integration, to launch a new curriculum centered around social-emotional learning (SEL) and mindfulness.
The curriculum includes a set of cards, enhanced with hand-drawn, engaging art, to guide educators or parents through the 5 Casel Domains of Social-Emotional learning (SEL): self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills, and social awareness. And, as a sign of the times, the cards are digital, and adaptable to Zoom.
The SEL and Mindfulness Cards For Schools and accompanying Teaching Guide offer a research-based SEL and Mindfulness curriculum that can be integrated throughout the school day. Together, the cards and guide empower the teacher or parent to integrate tools for finding greater calm, focus and connection into their experience with their students or children.
Of course, school this year looks vastly different than in any other year, and the team has been careful to establish a curriculum and card system that a parent-educator, education POD team, private institution, or public system can implement.
In partnership with Present Moment Labs, the NuMinds educators have employed their years of experience training teachers and called on their deep relationships with schools to help spread the word, and to bring that rich experience into co-designing some trainings and consulting on their implementation.
“SEL, some would say, is the most important topic right now,” said Ben Koch, M.Ed., NuMinds CEO.
Although challenging times have pushed SEL to the forefront, for the NuMinds team, it’s always been an integral component of their work.
“STEAM is a vehicle for creating human beings,” Koch said. “Social emotional learning is impossible to pull apart from that – this just formalizes the [SEL] domains.”
In 2016, when Dallas Yoga Center (DYC) director of the mindfulness program and DYC co-owner Daniel Sunshine partnered with Present Moment Labs to publish mindfulness tools and trainings across the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, they astonished teachers and administrators with the program’s ability to capture student attention and engage them in breathing and awareness, according to a report in the Dallas Morning News late last year.
Now, they’re paving new paths in a moment when SEL is critical.
In addition to the curriculum, NuMinds and Present Moment labs also have a summit in the works for a more in-depth conversation on SEL. Learn more about how NuMinds is igniting a passion for STEAM at https://numindsenrichment.com/. You can learn more about The SEL and Mindfulness Cards for Schools and Teaching Guide at presentmomentlabs.com/NuMinds.
About NuMinds Enrichment
Brilliant young minds don’t always get all the intellectual nutrition they need from their daily diet of school and extra-curriculars. Our co-founders were driven by the vision that NuMinds could provide a layer of enrichment beyond the school day, where real, inspired learning creates the conditions for lifelong curiosity and self-development:
Real – our programs extend beyond basic academic needs into the realm of enrichment, where a learner’s authentic engagement with ideas, processes and products is paramount.
Inspired – our programs derive from our own sense of inspiration and are focused on developing a learner’s own passions and interests.
Learning – our programs provide new knowledge, insight and wisdom that is valuable to the learner’s and the world’s development and advancement.
About Present Moment Labs
Present Moment Labs serves thousands of students and their teachers with Mindfulness and SEL tools, trainings and whole school integration. The Present Moment team has offered the highest quality online and/or in-person SEL and mindfulness materials and services to a wealth of schools and districts, including Dallas ISD, Grand Prairie ISD, Keller ISD, Allen ISD, Greenhill, Texas Region 10 and 11. In the last five years, related work by the team has been featured on Fox4, NBC5, Dallas Morning News, KRLD, KERA 90.1 and many other media organizations. For more information, visit presentmomentlabs.com/NuMinds.
