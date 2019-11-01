NuMinds Sends Students ‘Back to Space’ with Simulated NASA Mission Scenarios

On National STEM/STEAM Day, Students will apply STEAM to Apollo Space Mission Problems

It’s one thing to watch a cool movie and say, yes, I want to go to space. But practically, it takes work: engineering, science, and math. Really what it comes down to is sparking that sense of wonder.” — Ben Koch

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, November 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuMinds Enrichment, an innovative provider of engaging, mixed-age STEAM programs, is putting students in the seats at NASA – or, at least virtually for now. In partnership with Back to Space, a transmedia organization that aims to ignite curiosity and positivity for science and technology through digital media content, NuMinds will launch a special Back to Space enrichment to mark National STEM/STEAM day on November 8.At the November 8 Back to Space event, students will tackle many of the real challenges NASA scientists faced during the Apollo Space Missions, using NuMind’s hallmark format, which uses a story to set the stage for the hands-on STEAM challenges the students will solve in the enrichment.The Back to Space event will also offer a little incentive for some students to accomplish the mission: some students can win a mission patch, command coin, or a signed astronaut photograph, provided by Back to Space.Putting themselves in the seats at NASA isn’t just entertaining and fun for students, it also provides a critical foundation for the skills they’ll need to thrive in careers later in life, and, the teams at NuMinds and Back to Space hope, will ignite newfound curiosity in space exploration and STEAM fields.Some of today’s space-themed movies have already spurred that interest, whether it’s a more fact-based version or a movie exploring a sci-fi element, said Ben Koch, M.Ed. NuMinds Co-Founder & CEO, but programming like Back to Space can help students visualize what it truly takes to make space travel a reality – and feel passionate about that pursuit.“It’s one thing to watch a cool movie and say, ‘Yeah, I want to go to space,’” Koch said. “But practically, it takes work: engineering, science, and math. Really what it comes down to for NuMinds is sparking that sense of wonder.”Most of the U.S. Labor Department’s top 10 fastest growing occupations are STEM/STEAM careers, and National STEM/STEAM Day is intended to inspire an interest and passion in science, technology, engineering, art and math, equipping kids to overcome education and gender gaps to thrive in these fields.This year also marks 50 years since astronauts Neil Armstrong and Aldrin first walked on the surface of the moon in 1969, an anniversary Back to Space co-founder Danielle Dallas Roosa says often slips by unnoticed.It’s not likely to slip past the student astronauts going Back to Space this month.Visit https://numindsenrichment.com/backtospace/ to launch your student’s space exploration today or learn more about how NuMinds is igniting a passion for STEAM at https://numindsenrichment.com/ About NuMinds EnrichmentBrilliant young minds don’t always get all the intellectual nutrition they need from their daily diet of school and extra-curriculars. Our co-founders were driven by the vision that NuMinds could provide a layer of enrichment beyond the school day, where real, inspired learning creates the conditions for lifelong curiosity and self-development:Real – our programs extend beyond basic academic needs into the realm of enrichment, where a learner’s authentic engagement with ideas, processes and products is paramount.Inspired – our programs derive from our own sense of inspiration and are focused on developing a learner’s own passions and interests.Learning – our programs provide new knowledge, insight and wisdom that is valuable to the learner’s and the world’s development and advancement.Connect with NuMinds Enrichment:Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nu_Minds YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA4UDaMQs7kx4Aa0uS7isYw Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/numinds/ LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/numinds/ Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NuMindsEnrichment/ ###Media Contact:Janet Schaeferjanet@numien.comAbout Back to SpaceBack To SpaceTM (BTS) is a transmedia organization that aims to inspire the current and future generations to look up and see what is possible. Our voice and content have already begun to ignite curiosity and positivity for science and technology. All of our content ranging from a network television show to digital media, which includes podcasts, blogs, Instagram and YouTube content staring celebrities and astronauts will encapsulate these values: wonderment, collaboration, experiential and entertaining. Back to Space understands that in order to be relevant, our content and experiences must also be entertaining- that is why we are partnering with the best creative talent across the globe.BTS was built for a critical mission - taking the next generation to new frontiers, while creating a renewed interest in space for all age groups. What began as the brainchild of Danielle Roosa , granddaughter of Apollo 14 astronaut Stuart Roosa, has evolved into a movement to honor American heroes, advance educational opportunities, and ignite the explorer in all of us.TO REACH OUR TRAJECTORY, BTS IS DEVELOPING THREE ITS PLATFORM ON KEY VERTICALS THAT WILL SERVE AS OUR LAUNCHPAD:ILLUMINATE our aerospace legacy and the brave astronauts who sacrificed so much to make it possible.INSPIRE the next generation of students through pop culture animating excitement in STEM initiatives.EMOTION drives the launchpad for almost all opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), reigniting our space programs!



