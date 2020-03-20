NuMinds provides free, live STEAM programming for students, parents

Company launches new platform to supplement education amid school closure crisis

Almost with the snap of a finger, millions of parents, students, and teachers around the globe are learning to navigate a new medium for learning...” — Ben Koch

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As parents and educators scramble to provide a new normal for school-aged children amid a school closure crisis spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, NuMinds Enrichment, an innovative provider of engaging, mixed-age STEAM programs, has launched numinds.tv , and is now streaming free, interactive content for school-aged kids and their caregivers every week day.“Almost with the snap of a finger, millions of parents, students, and teachers around the globe are learning to navigate a new medium for learning,” said Ben Koch, M.Ed., NuMinds CEO. “We can offer the world what we are experts at: engaging, STEAM-based learning.”Numinds.tv isn’t a set-and-forget approach, where kids can zone out in front of a screen for hours. Instead, NuMinds takes a hands-on, interactive approach, challenging students of all ages to apply open-ended, divergent thinking to interesting problems and scenarios. If they tune in live, they can interact with instructors and carry out their hands-on challenges in the moment. Every weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, numinds.tv provides on-the-hour segments led by education experts with an array of themes (some more zany than others) to help caregivers weave STEAM-based content into their makeshift daily schedules.On numinds.tv, students can encounter all sorts of STEAM activities, but also leap Into the Dungeon Verse to try their hand at role-play based learning, or travel Around the World with Mr. Walter – virtually. So far, Mr. Walter has led his virtual classroom in a volcanic exploration in Costa Rica and to the fascinating Machu Picchu, among other exhilarating destinations.Koch and NuMinds co-founder Justin Vawter, Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Curriculum Development, are even cracking open favorites From the NuMinds Vault to present some tried-and-true, beloved NuMinds challenges originally developed for their after school enrichment courses or summer camp programming.And for parents who have suddenly found themselves thrust into the role of primary educator, the organization is offering an opening and closing session daily, along with a Parent Power hour.All this creative learning is supported with supplies easily found at home, even for families practicing social distancing or operating under shelter-at-home conditions.“For us, STEAM is not about fancy robots,” Koch said. “It’s problem-solving in an interdisciplinary way.”When Koch and Vawter identified an immediate need to equip parents and support teachers in suddenly virtual classrooms, they worked swiftly to provide STEAM-based learning to families and educators as school buildings closed around the world. In the coming weeks, they expect to continue to develop and adjust their programming, and are currently partnering with Hexa Coworking and Innovation and its associated network of companies to expand programming.Do you know someone looking for curriculum support for a student? Invite them to join numinds.tv Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or to view the programming schedule at numinds.tv.NuMinds is also seeking additional corporate sponsors to help numinds.tv provide more content for students, parents, and educators, both during this crisis and after it resolves. Contact numindsadmin@numien.com to learn more.About NuMinds EnrichmentBrilliant young minds don’t always get all the intellectual nutrition they need from their daily diet of school and extracurriculars. Our co-founders were driven by the vision that NuMinds could provide a layer of enrichment beyond the school day, where real, inspired learning creates the conditions for lifelong curiosity and self-development:Real – our programs extend beyond basic academic needs into the realm of enrichment, where a learner’s authentic engagement with ideas, processes and products is paramount.Inspired – our programs derive from our own sense of inspiration and are focused on developing a learner’s own passions and interests.Learning – our programs provide new knowledge, insight and wisdom that are valuable to the learner’s and the world’s development and advancement.Connect with NuMinds Enrichment:Free learning at NuMinds.tv



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.