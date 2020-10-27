MyBiogate's China Focus Conference Held Online

An industry leader in medical supplies and equipment held its highly anticipated conference online.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with MyBioGate announced that its China Focus Conference was successfully held online Oct. 19-21.

"Since 2018 China Focus has been held in Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, Germany, and Vienna, and has attracted more than 1,700 plus participating attendees, 130 plus presenting companies, and 600 plus projects worldwide" said Miao Guo Smith, Vice President of Operations and spokesperson for MyBioGate. “We decide to hold a virtual conference this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

China Focus brings together investors, pharma leaders, and innovators from China and around the world for an exclusive partnering event designed to inspire, educate, and foster cross border investment and collaboration in leading biopharma innovations. It has become the most important brand activity for cross-border collaboration between China and around the world.

Guo revealed that following the successful China Focus at San Francisco, “we have received a vast amount of positive feedback and increasing interest from Chinese companies and companies worldwide. Under the impact of COVID-19, China Focus goes virtual to bring together investors, pharma leaders, and innovators from China and around the world.”

The China Focus Online Partnering Meeting, Guo explained, focused on Chinese companies' showcase, one-on-one meetings, and company presentations (Pitch and Match) to better connect Chinese companies with the world.

Guo went on to highlight that the event included:

• Three days/72hrs partnering

• Webpage embedded video conferencing for each meeting

• 1-on-1 meetings with preferred partners by online partnering system

• Key Opinion Leaders from China and around the world

• Company presentation opportunities with pre-conference consultation

• Connection with Renowned Chinese investors

• Free networking

• Personalized customization and service

Guo stressed that participants had the opportunity to learn about the rising healthcare market opportunity, innovation, and investment trend in China from industrial leaders. Plus, they connected with Chinese investors actively seeking investment and in-licensing opportunities.

For more information, please visit https://events.mybiogate.com/

###

About China Focus

CHINA FOCUS is a one-of-a-kind partnering forum with a mission of connecting essential players and resources in the life science and healthcare ecosystem between China and the rest of the world. It brings together investors, pharma leaders, and innovators around the globe for an exclusive partnering event designed to inspire, inform, and foster cross-border investment and collaboration.

Since 2018, CHINA FOCUS has been successfully held in San Francisco, Philadelphia, Boston, and Vienna, attracting more than 600 companies and 800 executives worldwide. It has become a name brand and the go-to event for cross-border partnerships between China and the rest of the world.

Contact Details:

Feier Chen

Manager of Marketing

7707 Fannin Street

Ste. 200

Houston, TX 77054

United States

Phone: (832) 497-2220

Email: feier.chen (at) mybiogate (dot) com

Source: MyBioGate Inc. (event.mybiogate.com)