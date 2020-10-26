Grant Opportunity for Victim Service Programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Organizations providing services to crime victims are eligible to apply for new federal funding to assist in responding to victim service needs. The Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) in the department of Finance and Administration today announced that $3,000,000 in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding is available for governmental and nonprofit victim service agencies. OCJP is Tennessee’s administering agency of federal block grant funds for criminal justice and victim services.

“We work to help agencies that serve victims of crime in every way we possibly can,” OCJP Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “Local agencies understand victims’ needs and work hard to fill those needs, so we are very thankful to our federal partners for providing funds to help them serve people.”

Grants of up to $50,000 may be awarded under this solicitation. The intent to apply and application for agencies must be completed prior to 4:00 p.m. CST on November 16, 2020 . Eligible subrecipients under these solicitations are limited public or nonprofit organizations with a record of providing effective services to crime victims.

Allowable projects and purchases include, but are not limited to technology, public awareness, translators, hoteling needs for clients, food and personal hygiene products for clients, and equipment. Funding cannot be used to supplant local finds or to make-up for budget shortfalls.

Contracts under all solicitations will be 6 months in length beginning January 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2021. Funding will remain contingent, as always, on the availability of U.S. Department of Justice federal appropriations.

Additional information about OCJP and the availability of their funds can be located at the following link: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/finance/ocjp/VOCA%20Victim%20Services%20SOLICITATION.pdf