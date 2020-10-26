TRAFFIC ADVISORY: First Amendment Activity

On Monday, October 26, 2020, multiple First Amendment demonstrations are scheduled to occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these activities, there will be parking restriction and potential street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm:

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to H Street, NW

While the Metropolitan Police Department does not anticipate street closures, there is the potential for intermittent closures in the entire downtown area of the District of Columbia. Any decision to close a street will be based upon public safety. For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.