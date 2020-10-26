Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,422 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: First Amendment Activity

On Monday, October 26, 2020, multiple First Amendment demonstrations are scheduled to occur in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these activities, there will be parking restriction and potential street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm:

  • 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to H Street, NW

 

While the Metropolitan Police Department does not anticipate street closures, there is the potential for intermittent closures in the entire downtown area of the District of Columbia. Any decision to close a street will be based upon public safety. For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic,

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

You just read:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: First Amendment Activity

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.