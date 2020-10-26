FDLE arrests Naples woman for illegal video surveillance

NAPLES, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jennifer Lenell Small, 44, of Naples, for a cybercrime defined as: using electronic means to stalk a victim, engaging video surveillance by accessing any inherent feature or component of a computer, computer system, computer network, or electronic device, including accessing the data or information of a computer, computer system, computer network, or electronic device that is stored by a third party (F.S. 815.06(2)(F)). This crime is a third-degree felony.

Agents say Small accessed the home camera system of a family member in an attempt to extort the victim over a contested will. Small gained access to the camera and stored recordings after her husband’s construction company fired the victim and he turned the cell phone back into the company. The victim had the camera system app downloaded on the company cell phone.

Small sent a short video clip to the victim telling him she had hours of videos that she would use against him in court if the victim did not agree to mediation.

Small was arrested today and booked into Collier County Jail on $7,500 bond. The investigation will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001