5G-LIKE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS WITHOUT WAITING FOR 5G; Journalists invited to ShowStoppers® TV online Thursday

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week’s online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV details how the Edge Internet can transform the world to allow for new 5G-like applications, today! By leveraging Open Edge and using Open APIs, developers can create applications that require ultra-low latency and ultra-high bandwidth such as virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, industrial IoT, gaming, Smart Cities, and others. When milliseconds can be the difference between life and death, the Edge is the only way to get there. This is unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy.

The episode streams live Thursday, 29 October, 11 a.m. EDT.

The broadcast will begin with a one-on-one discussion with Dr. Ganesh Sundaram, founder and chief executive officer of AlefEdge, https://alefedge.com, which delivers the power of the 5G-based Edge Internet to application developers with APIs and easy-to-use technologies, and Derek Collison, founder and CEO of Synadia, https://synadia.com, which creates secure, global connections between digital systems, services and devices.

The broadcast will also feature a panel discussion with Chetan Sharma, Founder and CEO of Chetan Sharma Consulting, http://www.chetansharma.com, a strategic advisory firm; Petrina Steele, Vice President, Business Development, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Equinix, https://www.equinix.com, a leader in digital infrastructure; and Mike Mulica, Chairman, AlefEdge.

The moderator for the episode is Sascha Segan, lead mobile analyst for PCMag.com.

