More than 80 companies to launch new tech for work, home & play at ShowStoppers, official press event of IFA in Berlin

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 80 innovators and industry leaders are preparing to meet the press to launch new tech products for work, home and play at ShowStoppers®, https://www.showstoppers.com, the official press event of IFA, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, the world's largest trade fair for home & consumer tech.

That sets a new record for the number of companies participating in the press event – and ShowStoppers @ IFA 2025 is nearly sold out.

The invitation-only event takes place the night before IFA opens, timed to deliver news, hands-on demonstrations and executives to interview for journalists, influencers and industry analysts working on deadline to cover the trade fair.

More than 1,000 media from 65 countries are already registered to attend.

ShowStoppers @ IFA 2025 is scheduled for Thursday, 4 September, 6-9 pm CEST, filling all the exhibit space inside the South Entrance Hall at the Messe Berlin fairgrounds in Berlin, Germany.

Participating exhibitors include: 3i, Aecooly, Agfaphoto-Kodak, Aiper, AKKO, Anker, Antigravity, Aqara, Audio Pro, AUKEY, Aurzen, Beatbot, Belkin, beyerdynamic, Cecotec, Cricut, Digiera, Doogee, Dreame, EarFun, Ecovacs Robotics, ELEGOO, Epomaker, ESR, Euhomy, Eureka, FITUEYES, GN Hearing / ReSound, Govee, Hohem, HOVERAir, iGarden Robotics, InnAIO, Jackery, JONR, JSAUX, Kodak, Laifen, LaserPecker, Lepro, Lymow Technology, MAMMOTION, MOVA, Narwal, Neakasa, Netgear, Nexlawn, Next Level Coffee, Olight, Oukitel, Plaud.AI, REOLINK, RingConn, Roborock, Rokid, Satechi, SATELLAI, SHARGE, Skyted, Speediance, Status Audio, SunLED Life Science, Sunseeker, SwitchBot, SyBran CODE27, TECNO MOBILE, Tineco, UGREEN GROUP, Ulike, Viaim, wan AIChef, WYBOT, XGIMI Limited, xTool, Yale, Yarbo, Yubico, and Zendure, with more to come.

Journalists and exhibitors will also meet execs Women in Technology. Located in the Washington, DC, area, WIT is a nonprofit organization that supports and empowers women in technology careers through education, mentoring, and professional growth

In addition, tech journalists and influencers from Geekspin.co, Phandroid.com, Ubergizmo.com and @IsaDoes will select “the best, most cutting-edge consumer electronics and sophisticated home appliances” for Gadgety Awards at ShowStoppers @ IFA.

About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, is the world's most prestigious consumer technology and home appliances trade event, celebrating over a century of innovation excellence. Since 1924, IFA has been the premier global platform where technology leaders, innovators and industry professionals gather to showcase breakthrough products and shape the future of consumer technology. The event takes place annually in Berlin, Germany.

For IFA information, contact:

Sonja May

Director PR & Corporate Communications

mailto:s.may@ifa-management.com

+49 1515 1577525

Gioia Zoli

Head of International PR

mailto:g.zoli@ifa-management.com

+49 (0) 30 3983099-501

About ShowStoppers

Operating in its 28th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA, Grupo Eletrolar and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936- 8530.

