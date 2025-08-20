New robots coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA mow lawn, clean pool, scrub floor; appliance uses AI to plan & cook dinner

ShowStoppers logo

Make espresso, use AI to plan and cook dinner while new robots coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA mow the lawn, clean the pool, scrub the floor

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BERLIN, GERMANY and NEW YORK, NY, 20 Aug. 2025 – New robots and kitchen appliances powered by artificial intelligence are coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA, https://www.showstoppers.com, to mow the lawn, clean the pool, vacuum and scrub the floors, pick up the dirty laundry and toys, plan dinner -- and make coffee.

More than 80 innovators and industry leaders are preparing to meet the press to launch new tech products for work, home and play at ShowStoppers®, https://www.showstoppers.com, the official press event of IFA, the world's largest trade fair for home & consumer tech, which runs 5-9 September in Berlin, Germany.

The invitation-only press event takes place Thursday, 4 September, 6-9 pm CEST, inside the South Entrance Hall at the Messe Berlin fairgrounds, one day before IFA begins, timed to deliver news, hands-on demonstrations and executives to interview for journalists, influencers and industry analysts working on deadline to cover the trade fair.

Journalists attending ShowStoppers will meet these companies planning to introduce new robots that use AI tools and autonomy to help make life easier around the house: Aiper, Beatbot, Cecotec, Dreame, Ecovacs, Hohem, iGarden, Lymow, Mammotion, Mova, Narwal, Nexlawn, Roborock, Sunseeker, SwitchBot, Tineco, Wybotics and Yarbo.

While the robots do the hard work, new home appliances give humans more time to enjoy life. Next Level Coffee will launch and demo nunc, which grinds and brews barista-quality roasts in the kitchen – and wan AIChef will use AI to generate 7-day meal plans, and get dinner ready.

About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, is the world's most prestigious consumer technology and home appliances trade event, celebrating over a century of innovation excellence. Since 1924, IFA has been the premier global platform where technology leaders, innovators and industry professionals gather to showcase breakthrough products and shape the future of consumer technology. The event takes place annually in Berlin, Germany.

About ShowStoppers

Operating in its 28th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA, Grupo Eletrolar and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936- 8530.

