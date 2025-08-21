Tech coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA cleans litterbox, tracks dog health; solar powers adventures, drones capture memories

ShowStoppers logo

New tech coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA cleans litterbox, tracks dog health, uses solar to power adventures – and drones capture the memories

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New tech coming to ShowStoppers @ IFA, https://www.showstoppers.com, cleans the litterbox, tracks the dog, uses solar to power adventures, and drones capture the memories.

ShowStoppers® is the official press event of IFA, the world's largest trade fair for home & consumer tech, which runs 5-9 September in Berlin, Germany.

More than 80 innovators and industry leaders are preparing to meet the press to launch new tech products for work, home and play at ShowStoppers® @ IFA 2025, the invitation-only press event that takes place Thursday, 4 September, 6-9 pm CEST, inside the South Entrance Hall at the Messe Berlin fairgrounds, one day before IFA begins, timed to deliver news, hands-on demonstrations and executives to interview for journalists, influencers and industry analysts working on deadline to cover the trade fair.

For journalists attending the press event, SatellAI will introduce and demo AI-power health monitoring, GPS tracking and geo-fencing collars and beacons for dogs. Neakasa will show the world’s first open-top, self-cleaning litter box for cats.

Taking the dog on a camping trip? Jackery, Oukitel and Zendure will demo solar generators, outdoor power stations and home battery backups that deliver clean, reliable, renewable power for homes and outdoor experiences.

Olight will show headlamps, outdoor, tactical, rail-mounted, ambient and bike lights at ShowStoppers. Doogee and Oukitel will introduce smartphones rugged enough to hammer in tent stakes and then project movies around the camp fire.

Mountain biking? Going to the lake? Dog off the leash? Take flight and capture the adventure with a drone and 360-degree camera from AntiGravity.tech – or make memories with a self-flying camera drone from HoverAir that follows you at up to 26mph, and the world’s first waterproof self-flying camera drone.



About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, is the world's most prestigious consumer technology and home appliances trade event, celebrating over a century of innovation excellence. Since 1924, IFA has been the premier global platform where technology leaders, innovators and industry professionals gather to showcase breakthrough products and shape the future of consumer technology. The event takes place annually in Berlin, Germany.

About ShowStoppers

Operating in its 28th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand, and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA, Grupo Eletrolar and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936- 8530.

