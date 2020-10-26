(Subscription required) The Stanislaus County District Attorney will retry the penalty phase of convicted double-murderer Scott Peterson’s case despite the question of whether his convictions are valid not having yet been answered by a San Mateo court, prosecutors said Friday.
You just read:
DA will proceed with 2nd penalty phase trial for Scott Peterson
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.