The Best Health & Fitness Holiday Gift Ideas from The Houstonian Club
This customized multi-purpose, durable wheeled bag made for moving through airports or transporting your on-the-go workout equipment
Dumbbells are a great addition to your home gym because no matter what your fitness level may be, they can be used to create a variety of different exercises to meet your needs
The Houstonian Club's fitness experts have curated a list of great fitness and wellness gifts for everyone on your holiday list.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Tis the season for holiday gift-giving and the fitness experts at The Houstonian Club have made it easy this year by curating a list of health and fitness essentials for everyone on your list. The Houstonian Club instructors and trainers have gone one step further and provided reasons they recommend the products they chose. So, whether you are giving to a gym newbie or a workout devotee, there is a gift for every level or 2021 fitness resolution. All products are available at The Shop at The Houstonian, which is open to the public in The Houstonian Club.
Hypervolt Plus - $399*
Personal Trainer Johnny Quintanilla: “I highly recommend the HyperVolt to reduce muscle tightness, soreness and joint pain. It will help you to increase range of motion, provide oxygenated blood to the source and reactivate your muscles.” *A Shop at The Houstonian’s Best Seller
Promaxima Hex Dumbbells and Rack - $24 - $260 for full set + rack
Personal Trainer Connie Emmerson: “I recommend adding dumbbells to your home gym because no matter what your fitness level may be, they can be used to create a variety of different exercises to meet your needs. Dumbbells also allow you to utilize one limb at a time to strengthen the weaker one and create muscle balance throughout your body.
Yoga Tune Up Toted Therapy Balls - $12.95
Yoga Program Coordinator, Misha Laird: “When I get achy or sore, I rely on Yoga Tune-Up Therapy Balls because they’re portable, easy-to-use, and they provide relief.”
Power Systems Versa Loop Kit - $30
Group Exercise Instructor, Leslie Zizinia: “I recommend using the variety of Versa Loops in my classes and at home, because they add extra resistance for many exercises that target the core and legs.”
Manduka Yoga Block - $16
Yoga Instructor, Larry Thraen, “In standing balancing poses, I count on yoga blocks to help my students make friends with instability and get stronger.”
High Sierra Custom Roller Bag - $190
“A multi-purpose, durable wheeled bag made for moving through airports or transporting your on-the-go workout equipment.”
Power Systems Gliders (hardwood and carpet options) - $14.99
Group Exercise Instructor, Joei Didow: “Gliders are great because they engage your core throughout the entire motion of an exercise while adding a balance challenge.”
TRX Home2System Training Kit - $200
Personal Trainer Bob Talamini: “I love to give the TRX Training Kit as a gift! It’s versatile, transportable, adaptable to any fitness level, can be used anywhere and can provide a total body workout.”
MySolMat Yoga Mat - $78
Director of Retail, Vicki Bernstein: “We adore the gorgeous, fun patterns and also LOVE that it is biodegradable, free of harmful chemicals, lightweight and the company is woman-owned and Texas-based!”
Manduka Yoga Strap -$18
Yoga Instructor, Kim Taurins: “I use yoga straps in my practice because the strap adds just the right amount of tension to the leg to stretch the hamstrings.”
Gift guide photos available here.
