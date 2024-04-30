The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Offers Several Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day

At The Houstonian Hotel, Club, & Spa Moms aren't just celebrated on one day; they will be showered with attention for the entire month of May. This Mother's Day, give the ultimate gift – a day off at Trellis Spa.

Guests can enjoy Spa Tea in the comfort of their plush Trellis robe while they wait for their service. Available for guests with scheduled services only, Spa Tea is offered every Sunday in May with seatings on the hour from 11 am to 2 pm.