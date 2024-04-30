The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Offers Several Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day
At The Houstonian Hotel, Club, & Spa Moms aren't just celebrated on one day; they will be showered with attention for the entire month of May. This Mother's Day, give the ultimate gift – a day off at Trellis Spa.
Guests can enjoy Spa Tea in the comfort of their plush Trellis robe while they wait for their service.
Trellis Spa is celebrating all May long with special packages designed for deserving and influential women.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club, & Spa makes it easy to shower Moms with attention for the entire month of May. Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas, offers several ways to indulge in its one-of-a-kind setting. Everything at the 26,500-square-foot spa in the heart of Houston was designed with luxury and relaxation in mind.
Guests will love spending time in the Soaking Pools and Garden, which have indoor and outdoor soaking opportunities, private cabanas, and several lounging areas. Trellis Spa also offers an indoor reflection pool, a steam room, a hot tub area in the women's locker room, and a spacious Tranquility Room with sumptuous lounging areas. Guests can indulge in retail therapy at the spa's boutique, which offers top-of-the-line items, including exclusive Natura Bissé products, designer clothing, accessories, and more.
The one-of-a-kind wellness studio The Covery by The Houstonian Club also offers immersive therapies that pair well with a day at the spa. The Covery focuses on preventative and restorative treatments overseen by a professional, knowledgeable, and attentive medical staff. The first of its kind in Texas, The Covery services include Infrared Salt Sauna, Red Light Therapy, Cryotherapy, Therabody Compression, Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatments, Cryo-Facial and Cryo-Slimming, Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field (PEMF) Therapy, and more.
Guests can complete their day at the spa with a meal at Trellis Spas' on-property restaurant. There, they can overlook the property's treetops while savoring delicious and healthy cuisine developed by the exceptional culinary team at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa.
Enjoy the Mother's Day Packages at Trellis Spa for the day or the month.
Renew
The Renew package offers clients two of Trellis Spa's signature services: a Sublime Skin Ultra Glow & Lift Facial and a 100-minute Trellis Signature Massage customized to each individual's needs.
Wellness Woman
Combine wellness and relaxation in one great package with Wellness Woman. Guests on the go will love the combination of a 50-minute Trellis Signature Massage and the Fountain of Youth, Compression Boot, and Red Light therapies from The Covery.
Mom-To-Be
Expecting moms are included in the fun at Trellis Spa. The Mom-To-Be package consists of a 50-minute Prenatal Massage, designed to alleviate stress on weight-bearing joints and help with fluid retention, a Trellis Signature Pedicure, and a full-size Body Strategist D-age cream to take home.
Relax
Guests can reduce stress with a 50-minute CBD massage and a Trellis CBD Pedicure. Both are focused on reducing inflammation throughout the body and relieving muscular pain and tension.
Revive
The Revive package includes a 50-minute Trellis Signature Massage and a Trellis Signature Pedicure. Spa guests can choose from four signature Natura Bisse aromatherapy oils and enjoy a customized scrub and a mask for deep hydration.
Recharge
Guests can enjoy a day at the spa with a relaxing Trellis Signature manicure and pedicure. With many color choices, this mani/pedi is excellent for stylish moms everywhere.
Spa Tea
Guests with appointments during May can enjoy Spa Tea in the comfort of their plush Trellis robe while waiting for their service. Available for guests with scheduled services only, Spa Tea is offered every Sunday in May, with seating on the hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens.
