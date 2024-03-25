The Kitchen at The Houstonian Club Unveils Healthy Menu Offerings during National Nutrition Month
At The Houstonian Club’s restaurant The Kitchen, optimized dining options are an extension of their total commitment to a healthy lifestyle. The Kitchen was part of The Houstonian Club's recent $24 million renovation and has since become a gathering dest
The Kitchen, a culinary destination at The Houstonian Club, recently announced its spring menu refresh. Executive chef Marcus Hollander is known for his creative dishes which are thoughtfully created with balanced nutrition.
During National Nutrition Month, The Kitchen unveiled several new offerings to its popular menu. Keeping in line with The Houstonian Club's commitment to total wellness, executive chef Hollander wanted to create a holistic menu with healthy options alongside fun indulgences.
"At The Kitchen, our goal has always been to provide our guests with a delicious and healthy dining experience, and our newest menu items reflect that commitment," says Hollander. "I spent a lot of time perfecting each dish to ensure they highlight beneficial, fresh ingredients that make dining out easy for our guests."
New menu items include the Wild Salmon Teriyaki Bowl. Executive chef Hollander focused on the wild-caught salmon because it is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which aid in brain health and are anti-inflammatory. The Kale Salad, high in antioxidants that protect from free radical damage and decrease inflammation, features roasted chickpeas, avocado, cranberries, pepita seeds, and watermelon radish. Also new to the menu are the Skewerless Chicken Kabobs, which offer a great source of protein for those who want to meet their daily protein requirements for weight loss or muscle building.
"The Houstonian Club's identity is centered around a healthy lifestyle, and The Kitchen is an extension of that mindset. Our members can sit down to a meal at The Kitchen and know that thought was given to not only taste and presentation but to innovation and balanced nutrition, as well," says Brane Poledica, Club Food & Beverage Director.
In addition to a menu of delicious offerings, The Kitchen also features several vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options. Diners can create a customized omelet, enjoy a daily soup, and choose from several shareable items, including Tuscan Hummus, Baked Goat Cheese Ricotta, and Vegan Vegetable Ravioli. The menu includes salads and bowls with add-on proteins, including tofu, grilled chicken, shrimp, and wild salmon. Kids aren't left out of the fun; The Kitchen is a family-friendly restaurant where kids can pick from healthier choices, including Grilled Chicken, Seared Salmon, fresh fruit, or salad.
The Kitchen also offers takeout or pick-up, making it easy for guests to enjoy a workout at The Houstonian Club, followed by the flavors of The Kitchen in the comfort of their own homes.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
