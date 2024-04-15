A Houstonian Club Fitness Expert Explains the Surprising Benefits of Walking
According to Jordan Grabinoski, a personal trainer at The Houstonian Club, walking is excellent for those looking to increase their daily NEAT, which will, in turn, improve their metabolism.
As with all exercise, one of the challenges with walking is staying consistent daily. Jordan Grabinoski encourages her clients to make movement a daily priority. "With walking very litte equipment is needed. It is a great way to get quiet time and connect with nature."
Fitness experts at The Houstonian Club, a luxury members-only health club, tout walking as one of the most underrated exercises to increase metabolism.
Just 20 to 30 minutes each day can really make a difference."HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most have heard that daily walks can improve health in several ways. However, many might not know that walking is excellent for cardiovascular fitness and mental health while supporting various wellness goals, such as stress reduction and better sleep.
— Jordan Grabinoski, personal trainer at The Houstonian Club
Walking also supports non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT), which includes all calories burned throughout the day, excluding eating, sleeping, or purposeful exercise. According to Jordan Grabinoski, a personal trainer at The Houstonian Club, walking is excellent for those looking to increase their daily NEAT, which will, in turn, improve their metabolism. Simple daily movements, like walking the dog and doing chores, are considered NEAT.
"Most people forget how important walking is to increasing your NEAT. I always encourage my clients who are trying to raise their metabolism to add a daily walk into their routine," says Grabinoski. "Just 20 to 30 minutes each day can really make a difference."
In addition to improving metabolism, walking has several health benefits, including improving heart health. According to the American Heart Association, walking 30 minutes daily can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke by 35 percent. Studies have also shown that walking improves mood, decreases depression, strengthens joints, and boosts immune function.
As with all forms of exercise, one of the challenges with walking is staying consistent daily. Grabinoski encourages her clients to make movement a daily priority. "With walking there is very little equipment needed. It is a great way to connect with nature and even incorporate some quiet time into the day.”
For those who can't carve out 30 minutes or more for walking, Grabinoski recommends simple ways to sneak in extra steps each day, including:
• Pace when talking on the phone.
• Take the stairs instead of the elevator.
• Park further away when running errands.
• Walk around the house while scrolling social media or checking emails.
Grabinoski emphasizes that when movement becomes a priority, incorporating these habits into the day becomes second nature. "Adding a little each day can impact metabolism, mood, and overall health in big ways.”
