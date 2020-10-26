Maryland State Police Charge Pair With Weapons, Drug Violations In Wicomico County

October 26, 2020

(PARSONSBURG, MD) – The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division-Firearms Enforcement Unit on Friday charged two people on firearms and drug-related violations in Wicomico County.

Trent Michael Pauley, 22, of Parsonsburg, Maryland, was charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of ammunition. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Edward Allen Romero, 22, Parsonsburg, Maryland, was charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges. He is being held on a no bond status at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers learned Pauley and Romero were in possession of firearms and distributing heroin within the Wicomico County area while on pre-trial release from a July 2020 illegal drug and firearms trafficking investigation. On Oct. 23, troopers from the MSP Firearms Enforcement Unit, MSP Gang Unit, MSP Princess Anne and Salisbury Barracks and MSP STATE Team served a search and seizure warrant at Pauley and Romero’s residence. The search led to the discovery of firearms ammunition and a quantity of suspected heroin, which were both seized from the scene.

Pauley and Romero were arrested at the scene without incident. Romero had an open warrant through Worcester County for failure to appear on a DUI charge. Both suspects were transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending following a review from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This case highlights the Maryland State Police’s mission of helping to prevent and investigate multi-jurisdictional crime while supporting allied law enforcement agencies across Maryland. The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit is committed to supporting Governor Hogan’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

The Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn Maryland state troopers tasked with working throughout the state to identify those illegally in possession of firearms and who are perpetuating firearm-related violence, as well as infiltrating and dismantling criminal organizations. Funds for the investigation were provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services and the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Act.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov