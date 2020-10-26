News Release/Stewarts-West Rutland, Armed Robbery, Arrest

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Armed Robbery, Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B404026

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico                            

STATION: Rutland Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2020 at approximately 10:00 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stewarts 116 Main Street, West Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Assault and Robbery (Title 13 VSA 608(b))

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On October 15, 2020, at approximately 10:00 PM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police -Rutland barracks, responded to an armed robbery complaint at the Stewarts Shop located at 116 Main Street in West Rutland, VT. Throughout the following week, members of the Vermont State Police continued their investigation and as a result on October 22, 2020, they arrested Jeffrey Kozikowski, 41-years-old of West Rutland, VT, and charged him with Assault and Robbery, a violation of Title 13 VSA 608(b). Assault and Robbery is defined as, A person who, being armed with a dangerous weapon, assaults another and robs, steals, or takes from his or her person or in his or her presence money or other property that may be subject of larceny shall be imprisoned for not more than 15 years.   On October 26, 2020, Kozikowski was arraigned on the above charge and at the completion of his arraignment, he was ordered held without bail.  

 

 

 

 

Armed Robbery, Arrest

