Williston Barracks//Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Update)

VSP News Release-Incident

**This is a follow up press release to the below press release from 8/14/2020.**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/14/20 Approximately 0645 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 between Exit 12 and Exit 16.

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Cody Fischer

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Subsequent to an investigation, Cody Fischer was identified as the accused in this case. On 10/26/2020 Vermont State Police charged Cody Fischer (25) of Williston with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Reckless Endangerment. Fischer was issued a citation for these charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/2021 08:15 AM

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

From: Marchand, Adam Sent: Friday, August 14, 2020 9:55 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Williston Barracks//Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon//Request for Information

CASE#: 20A103460 and 20A103198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8/14/2020 and 7/27/2020 between approximately 0645 and 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 between Exit 12 and Exit 16

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are investigating two incidents, one on the morning of 7/27, and another on the morning of 8/14, where a male in a white truck reportedly pointed a firearm at motorists on I-89 in Chittenden County. A motorist captured a photograph of the white truck from the morning of 8/14, which is attached to this press release. It is also described as having heavy tint on the front windows. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.