Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,386 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks//Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Update)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

**This is a follow up press release to the below press release from 8/14/2020.**

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Adam Marchand               

STATION:      Williston               

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/14/20  Approximately 0645 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 between Exit 12 and Exit 16.

VIOLATION:  Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Cody Fischer                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Subsequent to an investigation, Cody Fischer was identified as the accused in this case. On 10/26/2020 Vermont State Police charged Cody Fischer (25) of Williston with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, and Reckless Endangerment.  Fischer was issued a citation for these charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/2021   08:15 AM           

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

From: Marchand, Adam Sent: Friday, August 14, 2020 9:55 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Williston Barracks//Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon//Request for Information

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103460 and 20A103198

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Trooper Adam Marchand                        

STATION:  Williston

CONTACT#:  802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  8/14/2020 and 7/27/2020 between approximately 0645 and 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 between Exit 12 and Exit 16

VIOLATION:  Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown                                             

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  Vermont State Police are investigating two incidents, one on the morning of 7/27, and another on the morning of 8/14, where a male in a white truck reportedly pointed a firearm at motorists on I-89 in Chittenden County.   A motorist captured a photograph of the white truck from the morning of 8/14, which is attached to this press release.  It is also described as having heavy tint on the front windows.  Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

 

 

 

You just read:

Williston Barracks//Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Update)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.