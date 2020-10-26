MLK Grants Available to Qualified Organizations Helping Rural and Underserved Communities across North Carolina

Grants of up to $1,000 are available from the NC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission to nonprofit organizations and local government agencies wishing to create or strengthen youth programs in North Carolina’s rural and underserved communities, supporting the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme of this year’s 2020-2021 grant program is “all service has purpose,” a topic often addressed and elevated in the teachings of Dr. King to encourage unity and service within the community.

The MLK Commission, which is staffed by the NC Department of Administration (DOA), administers the MLK grant annually. The Commission is seeking proposals from nonprofits and local government entities that will focus on leadership and career development training to prepare youth for the jobs of today and tomorrow, building a brighter future for our state.

“COVID-19 has devastated our state and nation, particularly communities of color,” said DOA Secretary Machelle Sanders. “What better way to promote Dr. King’s message than to help communities in need and create educational opportunities for our youth.”

The Commission’s vision is to fund local programs and activities that will aid community service efforts that can promote and improve economic and social inequities in North Carolina’s rural and minority communities – all while teaching and continuing to spread the narrative of Dr. King’s time and impact in North Carolina.

Grants will be awarded to entities across North Carolina to ensure statewide distribution of funds. Applicants are encouraged to partner with local Youth Councils, Human Relations Councils, and community organizations. Preference will be given to applicants striving to reach 50 or more youth or young adults, ages 15 to 30 years of age.

Interested nonprofit and government entities should use the application form located on the MLK Jr. Commission’s website to define the specific program that will foster and promote the legacy and philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Due to the present pandemic, all programs and activities must adhere to safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Eligible activities could include, but are not limited to:

Programs focusing on Rural/Low Income Communities in NC.

Programs focusing on marginalized Communities in NC.

Programs with groups engaging in civic engagement.

Programs with groups engaging in work directly related to the theme.

Applications must be postmarked no later than Sunday, November 15, 2020. Awards will be announced December 2020. If you have questions or need technical assistance, please contact the NC Department of Administration at 919-807-2425. To learn more about the Commission, follow us on Facebook @NCMLKJrCommission.

___________________________________________________________________________

About NC DOA

Established in 1957, the North Carolina Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Machelle Sanders since appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2017, the department oversees Government Operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs provide advocacy, assistance, and services to diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved.

About Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission

Staffed by the North Carolina Department of Administration, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission works to promote an awareness and appreciation of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and to encourage appropriate ceremonies and activities throughout the State of North Carolina relating to the observance of the legal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday.

###