OrlandoJobs.com Virtual “LIVE” Diversity Job Fair Presented with Mayor Jerry Demings is November 17th & 18th

Job seekers can set live video interviews directly with over 65 employers. During COVID-19, this is a powerful way to connect job seekers with Orlando employers!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrlandoJobs.com’s virtual “Live” Diversity Job Fair occurs on November 17th and 18th, 2020, with a preview day for registered job seekers on November 16th. Presented with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and numerous community partners, this event will feature 65 Central Florida employers with jobs in over twelve sectors. For job seekers, this is the only hiring event where they will have the ability to directly set a video interview with the hiring companies.
“COVID-19 has rocked the job world in Orlando. Job seekers are applying to jobs but not hearing back from the employer. This event turns this around. Job seekers will be able to find a job and directly set a video interview with that employer,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “For job seekers struggling to get interviews, this event will give them access to Central Florida employers who are ready to hire.”
In addition to live interviews, this virtual event will feature career experts on relevant topics to ensure they have the information they need to get a job during this live virtual event. Career sessions will include resume optimization, video interviewing preparation, and job searching techniques. This event will also offer live resume reviews and numerous community partners who feature resources to help job seekers. Programs offered include help for veterans, disabled, criminally challenged, those with financial issues, job seekers needing to upskill, and so much more. Central Florida has tremendous resources and programs dedicated to helping job seekers get meaningful employment.
“We will also have a special section of this job fair dedicated to helping our furloughed and laid off hospitality workers transition out of that sector,” states Lear, “Participating employers have many jobs hospitality workers don’t even know exist, and our goal is to connect this great talent pool with these employers.”
Companies with current jobs include Orlando Health, UCF, Spectrum, Holler Classic, Walgreens, UF Health, LYNX, City Furniture, Orange County Sheriff Office, Orange County Government, Bags, Inc., and many more. Job seekers are encouraged to register so they have access to a special preview day on November 16th which will give them early access to schedule interviews and do research.
All information about the Virtual Diversity Job Fair and pre-registration for job seekers is located at www.OrlandoJobs.com/diversity. If you’re an employer with current job openings and want to be part of this event, please reach out. OrlandoJobs.com is committed to helping job seekers and employers connect during this unprecedented worldwide event.
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM, and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.
