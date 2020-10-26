New York Skin & Vein Center Welcomes New LPN Laser Nurse
Caitlyn Branigan, LPN joins the New York Skin & Vein Center team, bringing over a decade of experience as our Laser and Aesthetic Nurse.ONEONTA,, FLORIDA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oneonta, FL: New York Skin & Vein Center is pleased to announce that Licensed Practical Nurse Caitlyn Brannigan is joining the team as our newest laser and aesthetic nurse.
Branigan brings over a decade of experience as a Licensed Practical Nurse to New York Skin & Vein Center.
“We’re excited to welcome Caitlyn Branigan to the New York Skin & Vein Center family,” says co-founder Eric Dohner, MD, ABVLM. “She brings an excellent quality of care and expertise to every facet of her work, which aligns with what we do here at New York Skin & Vein Center.”
Patients may find Branigan to be a familiar face. That’s because, as the Lead Nurse for New York Skin & Vein Center’s Binghamton location, Branigan would assist Dr. Dohner with vein surgery or conduct a skin exam with PA Stanley Anderson.
With over 10 years of experience as a Licensed Practical Nurse, Branigan finds great joy in helping clients look and feel gorgeous with smooth, radiant, and stubble-free skin. Branigan also specializes in administering radiofrequency fat-melting procedures and ThermiVa vaginal rejuvenation.
Branigan was raised on a dairy farm in Walton, New York and now resides in Binghamton with her four lovely children and two dogs. She takes pride in living a healthy and active lifestyle.
When she’s not at the office you may find her hiking with her children, chipping it in on the golf course, helping her parents press grapes at their family winery, or on campus attending school for her RN.
To learn more about New York Skin & Vein Center or to request an appointment with Branigan, visit their website at https://www.nysvc.com/ or call at (607) 224-8953.
About New York Skin & Vein Center
Originally known as Oneonta Laser Derm, New York Skin and Vein Center was founded in 2001 by Dr. Dohner, who is the area’s only board-certified varicose vein specialist (ABVLM). Originally started in Oneonta as Oneonta Laser Derm, the practice expanded and changed the name to New York Skin and Vein Center. We now have five locations with three dermatology PAs and NPs, five laser nurses and technicians, and two private surgical facilities for your safety, convenience, and privacy.
Media Relations
New York Skin & Vein Center
+1 (607) 224-8953
email us here