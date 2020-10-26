Traffic Alert - Rt 100 closed in Waitsfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Rt 100 in Waitsfield in the area of building number 4811 is closed in the area of Carroll Rd] due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Melanie Daniell
ECD II
802 229 9191