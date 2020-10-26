Traffic Alert - Rt 100 closed in Waitsfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Rt 100 in Waitsfield in the area of building number 4811 is closed in the area of Carroll Rd] due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Melanie Daniell

ECD II

802 229 9191