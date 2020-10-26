Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 22 south of Mankato closing for slide repairs Nov. 2 (Oct. 26, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Weather permitting, motorists can expect a month-long detour of Highway 22 south of Mankato beginning Monday, November 2 as crews repair slopes in two locations that were damaged during the rains on July 25.

The Highway 22 detour for through traffic will consist of Highway 83 and Blue Earth County Road 90. Local traffic will be allowed to businesses within the closure from Blue Earth County Road 90 to 200th Street. Access to residential properties within the closed section of Highway 22 will also be maintained.

The first slope failure that includes installing a new culvert is located near Maple Hill Road and the second slope failure is approximately one-quarter mile south on the east side of Highway 22.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

