FDLE upgrades Computerized Criminal History Internet site

 

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FDLE updated Florida’s Computerized Criminal History Internet webpage, making it mobile friendly and easier to use.  For $24, plus a $1 credit card processing fee, citizens can request a Florida criminal history search from the website, with results usually returned in seconds. The link to the newly designed webpage is below: 

 

https://cchinet.fdle.state.fl.us/search/app/default?3

 

Criminal history searches are now also available as part of FDLE’s Mobile App, allowing quick and easy access to Florida criminal histories. 

 

In addition to criminal histories, FDLE’s mobile app also allows users to search Florida’s Sex Offender Registry, unsolved cases and missing persons.  The app is free to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

 

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns

FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

