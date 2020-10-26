An Investment in the Future: Trilantic North America Backs SemaConnect

Leading private equity firm backs leading electric vehicle charging company with substantial minority investment

BOWIE, MD., USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, a leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, announces a new substantial minority investment from Trilantic North America. This new investment is Trilantic North America’s debut in the electric mobility sector and will help SemaConnect expand operations.

Founded in 2008, SemaConnect is one of America’s top providers of networked electric vehicle charging stations and services. Its premier product, the Series 6 charging station, is an ENERGY STAR certified charging station that is designed for shared use at workplace, multifamily, healthcare, retail, and other commercial applications. The Series 5 charger, introduced in 2019, is designed for dedicated personal charging at multifamily communities. The Series 7, introduced earlier this year, is designed for dedicated fleet charging.

Behind all SemaConnect charging stations is the SemaConnect Network. The cloud-based station management platform allows station owners to customize station access, pricing, map visibility, load management, and usage reports. Drivers can manage credit card payments, get directions, view live station status, start a charge, and get 24/7 support using the mobile app or online portal.

“SemaConnect has built the best smart EV charging solution for commercial properties, fleet managers, and drivers,” said Mahi Reddy, Founder and CEO at SemaConnect. “With this new investment from Trilantic North America, we are now well positioned to accelerate our growth by investing in sales, marketing, and product development.”

“We are excited to work with Trilantic North America and industry veteran Tony Posawatz,” said Mark Pastrone, COO at SemaConnect. “SemaConnect is known for its best-in-class products and high-quality customer service. We look forward to expanding our team and continuing to set the pace in providing innovative charging solutions to commercial properties and fleets.”

SemaConnect is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network platform. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful charging station deployments at Class A properties since its founding in 2008, for companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.semaconnect.com.