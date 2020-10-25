Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Theft of ATV

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A504162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Owen Ballinger                           

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime between Sunday October 18 and Friday October 23, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bushey Hill Road Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of ATV

 

ACCUSED:  unknown                                             

 

VICTIM: Eric Dean

AGE:      56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Eric Dean contacted the State Police Derby Barracks to report an ATV was stolen from Bushey Hill Road in Derby, VT, sometime between Sunday October 18 and Friday October 23, 2020. The ATV was described as a 1998 Polaris Explorer 400 ATV, green in color. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

 

Derby Barracks/Theft of ATV

