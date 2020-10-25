Derby Barracks/Theft of ATV
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504162
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: Sometime between Sunday October 18 and Friday October 23, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bushey Hill Road Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Theft of ATV
ACCUSED: unknown
VICTIM: Eric Dean
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Eric Dean contacted the State Police Derby Barracks to report an ATV was stolen from Bushey Hill Road in Derby, VT, sometime between Sunday October 18 and Friday October 23, 2020. The ATV was described as a 1998 Polaris Explorer 400 ATV, green in color. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881.