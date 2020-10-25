Derby Barracks/Theft of ATV

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504162

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Owen Ballinger

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Sometime between Sunday October 18 and Friday October 23, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bushey Hill Road Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of ATV

ACCUSED: unknown

VICTIM: Eric Dean

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Eric Dean contacted the State Police Derby Barracks to report an ATV was stolen from Bushey Hill Road in Derby, VT, sometime between Sunday October 18 and Friday October 23, 2020. The ATV was described as a 1998 Polaris Explorer 400 ATV, green in color. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881.