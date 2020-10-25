Dorchester County Homicide Under Investigation

October 25, 2020

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – A search is underway for a suspect as Maryland State Police continue their investigation into the murder of a Delaware man who was shot early this morning in Cambridge, Maryland.

The victim is identified as Khalil St. Croxie Reid, 21, of Laurel, Delaware. Reid was pronounced deceased at an area hospital after being found with apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Shortly after midnight this morning, the Cambridge Police Department received a report for shots fired in a parking lot in the 600 block of Chesapeake Court in Cambridge. Upon their arrival, officers from the Cambridge Police Department found the victim lying on the ground in a grassy parking area with apparent gunshot wounds. EMS personnel transported him to University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester where hospital personnel pronounced him deceased.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to respond and take the lead on this investigation. Additional assistance is being provided by State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators, as well as detectives and officers from the Cambridge Police Department. State Police crime scene technicians processed the shooting scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in the area where he was found by police when he was shot by an unknown assailant with an unknown type of firearm. A suspect description is not known at this time.

Investigators have been conducting neighborhood checks and interviewing witnesses and residents in the area throughout the day. Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls will remain confidential. The investigation continues…

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov