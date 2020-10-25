Hygieacare presents at ACG 2020 - Inner-Colonic Microbiome are Unique and Profoundly Different from Stool Samples

Study design for comparing microbial communities between home collected stool samples with inner-colonic microbiome communities collected during HygiPrep(TM)

odorless and acoustically protected HyGIeaCare experience

HygiSample™ is the only way of non-invasively obtaining inner-colonic microbiome and may be the key to developing personalized medicine.

HygiSample™ is significantly differentiated from stool sample, providing new and exciting opportunities for Hygieacare. Screening population inner-colonic microbiome is key to personalized medicine.”
— Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc.
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyGIeaCare Inc. announced that a poster was presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting by the American College of Gastroenterology ACG 2020 VIRTUAL with data showing that inner-colonic bacteria and microbiome are unique and profoundly different than those of stool samples. Since the gut microbiota has a significant role in the management of health and disease, the potential for developing personalized medicine based on HygiSample may be key.

Currently, most of the studies discussing gut microbiome are based on stool samples. HygiSample gathered by Hygieacare Centers during HygiPrep(TM) or HygiRelief(TM) allows for a non-invasive and safe method of gathering inner-colonic effluent to analyze the patient-specific microbiota. 35 samples were collected from 11 participants at the Hygieacare Center in Norfolk, VA, and analyzed for the microbiome.

The study showed that there are distinctive and large differences between a stool and inner-colonic samples. The patented HygiSample process is currently the only way of obtaining microbiome information from within the colon, non-invasively, and without the purgative effects of oral prep.

Obtaining information from inner-colonic microbiome communities is the key to developing personalized medicine.

The Poster was accepted for presentation at ACG 2020 VIRTUAL, and submitted by Orly Levitan, PhD, and Dawn B. Burleson, RN, MBA, CRA, (Hygieacare Inc., Norfolk, VA, USA), and David A. Johnson, MD MACG (Eastern VA Medical School, Norfolk VA, USA.

“We are delighted that the study confirms our expectation that HygiSample™ is significantly differentiated from stool sample, providing new and exciting opportunities for Hygieacare", said Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc. "Obtaining information from screening population of inner-colonic microbiome communities is the key to defining specific dysbiosis and developing personalized medicine”.

Michal Gorodish, VP Marketing
hygieacare inc.
+1 470-819-8351
michal.gorodish@hygieacare.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

HygiPrep for colonoscopy

You just read:

Hygieacare presents at ACG 2020 - Inner-Colonic Microbiome are Unique and Profoundly Different from Stool Samples

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michal Gorodish, VP Marketing
hygieacare inc.
+1 470-819-8351 "
Company/Organization
hygieacare inc.
Amelia Building at Park Central 885 Kempsville Road, Suite 224 .
Norfolk, Virginia, 23502
United States
+1 404-916-4982
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

In 2014 Gavriel D. Meron, founder and former CEO of Given Imaging – the Company that successfully brought the PillCam to the world – partnered with Texas-based Lifestream Purification Systems to form HyGIeaCare, Inc. to bring the HyGIeaCare FDA-cleared Prep System and Prep procedure exclusively to the GI world. The goal of HyGIeaCare is to provide unique services and solutions to gastroenterologists to deliver better GI outcomes for their patients and their practice through a chain of HyGIeaCare Centers to be established in the US and throughout the world. In the US, 14.5M screening colonoscopies are performed each year, and this number is growing annually. According to the recently released US Multi-Society Task Force Consensus Statement on Adequate Bowel Cleansing for Colonoscopy, up to 20 - 25 percent of all colonoscopies are reported to have an inadequate bowel preparation. An incomplete standard prep makes it difficult to detect precancerous lesions. Current prep is also burdensome. There is clearly a need for a better way to prep colons.

More From This Author
Hygieacare presents at ACG 2020 - Inner-Colonic Microbiome are Unique and Profoundly Different from Stool Samples
Hygieacare presents Real-World Evidence at ACG 2020 - HygiPrep™ is a Dominant Strategy Over Oral Prep for Colonoscopy
Adenoma and Sessile Serrated Polyp Detection Rates are Higher with HygiPrep™ than with Standard Oral Bowel Preparations
View All Stories From This Author