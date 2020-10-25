Hygieacare presents at ACG 2020 - Inner-Colonic Microbiome are Unique and Profoundly Different from Stool Samples
Study design for comparing microbial communities between home collected stool samples with inner-colonic microbiome communities collected during HygiPrep(TM)
HygiSample™ is the only way of non-invasively obtaining inner-colonic microbiome and may be the key to developing personalized medicine.
HygiSample™ is significantly differentiated from stool sample, providing new and exciting opportunities for Hygieacare. Screening population inner-colonic microbiome is key to personalized medicine.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HyGIeaCare Inc. announced that a poster was presented at the Annual Scientific Meeting by the American College of Gastroenterology ACG 2020 VIRTUAL with data showing that inner-colonic bacteria and microbiome are unique and profoundly different than those of stool samples. Since the gut microbiota has a significant role in the management of health and disease, the potential for developing personalized medicine based on HygiSample may be key.
— Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc.
Currently, most of the studies discussing gut microbiome are based on stool samples. HygiSample gathered by Hygieacare Centers during HygiPrep(TM) or HygiRelief(TM) allows for a non-invasive and safe method of gathering inner-colonic effluent to analyze the patient-specific microbiota. 35 samples were collected from 11 participants at the Hygieacare Center in Norfolk, VA, and analyzed for the microbiome.
The study showed that there are distinctive and large differences between a stool and inner-colonic samples. The patented HygiSample process is currently the only way of obtaining microbiome information from within the colon, non-invasively, and without the purgative effects of oral prep.
Obtaining information from inner-colonic microbiome communities is the key to developing personalized medicine.
The Poster was accepted for presentation at ACG 2020 VIRTUAL, and submitted by Orly Levitan, PhD, and Dawn B. Burleson, RN, MBA, CRA, (Hygieacare Inc., Norfolk, VA, USA), and David A. Johnson, MD MACG (Eastern VA Medical School, Norfolk VA, USA.
“We are delighted that the study confirms our expectation that HygiSample™ is significantly differentiated from stool sample, providing new and exciting opportunities for Hygieacare", said Gavriel (Gabi) Meron, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, HyGIeaCare Inc. "Obtaining information from screening population of inner-colonic microbiome communities is the key to defining specific dysbiosis and developing personalized medicine”.
