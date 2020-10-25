Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502794

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ryan Normile

STATION: New Haven Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: October 23th, 2020, 2330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton, VT

VIOLATIONS:

- Aggravated Domestic Assault

-Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Donovan Lamothe

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Violence

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 24th, 2020 at approximately 1200 hours, Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a family fight that had occurred in Panton, VT on October 23rd, 2020. Investigation showed that Donovan Lamothe (20) had caused serious bodily injury to a household member under the age of 16. Lamothe was taken into custody on October 25th, 2020 and was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Lamothe was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Monday, October 26th, 2020 (1230 p.m.)

COURT: Addison County Courthouse

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

