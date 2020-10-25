New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic Assault/ Cruelty to a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502794
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ryan Normile
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: October 23th, 2020, 2330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Panton, VT
VIOLATIONS:
- Aggravated Domestic Assault
-Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Donovan Lamothe
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of Domestic Violence
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 24th, 2020 at approximately 1200 hours, Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a family fight that had occurred in Panton, VT on October 23rd, 2020. Investigation showed that Donovan Lamothe (20) had caused serious bodily injury to a household member under the age of 16. Lamothe was taken into custody on October 25th, 2020 and was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Lamothe was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Monday, October 26th, 2020 (1230 p.m.)
COURT: Addison County Courthouse
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.