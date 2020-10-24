COVID-19 Data Review Panel 10-24-2020

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel approved the following:

Doddridge County: Moved from orange to gold due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.

Kanawha County: Moved from yellow to gold due to four cases updated to confirmed status and lab updates with correct county of residence.

Lewis County: Moved from green to yellow due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.

Wirt County: Moved from gold to orange due to data validation as a result of lab updates with correct county of residence.

The data contributing toward the Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the Saturday Education Map.