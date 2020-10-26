Choice Books Selling 2021 Ultimate Weekly Planner

The Classic & Minimal 2021 Ultimate Weekly Planner Studio 331

BREMEN, INDIANA, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio 331 today announced Choice Books will sell their 2021 Ultimate Weekly Planner in their displays starting later this year. Choice Books has book displays in thousands of stores across the country.

“Some people like to flip through a planner before making a buying decision. They like to feel the quality of the cover and pages.” Said Lucretia Hochstetler, founder of Studio 331. “Before our partnership with Choice Books, this wasn’t possible for the majority of our customers.”

On Monday Studio 331 shipped to 6 Choice Books distribution locations. Within a few weeks they will be available in displays across the country. Customers can easily find a nearby book display and flip through the 2021 Ultimate Weekly Planner.

Hochstetler said, “Our customers are going to be excited when they find out there are book stands in thousands of stores where they can get their hands on our weekly planner.”

Studio 331’s partnership with Choice Books is a major milestone and one they’ve been pursuing for several years. Hochstetler adds, “Getting into a national retail space is not easy. Now, when our customers ask, ‘Where is the nearest retail location that I can buy a planner?’ We can tell them where to go.”

About Studio 331

Many people lack meaning in daily life. Studio 331 helps them live with purpose by living for something greater than ourselves. Please visit Studio331.co to learn more.