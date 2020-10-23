Juvenile Escapes from Union County Multi-Purpose Group Home

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice reports a juvenile ran away as he was being admitted to the Union County Multi-Purpose Group Home located in Monroe.

The incident occurred at approximately noon on Friday, Oct. 23. The juvenile who ran from the group home is identified as Dalton H. The juvenile’s home county is Union County. The division has notified local law enforcement and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The most recent photograph of the juvenile escapee is below. Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.

For additional information, please contact Jerry Higgins with the Department of Public Safety’s Communications Office.