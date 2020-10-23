Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,901 in the last 365 days.

Juvenile Escapes from Union County Multi-Purpose Group Home

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice reports a juvenile ran away as he was being admitted to the Union County Multi-Purpose Group Home located in Monroe.

The incident occurred at approximately noon on Friday, Oct. 23.  The juvenile who ran from the group home is identified as Dalton H. The juvenile’s home county is Union County. The division has notified local law enforcement and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The most recent photograph of the juvenile escapee is below. Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.

For additional information, please contact Jerry Higgins with the Department of Public Safety’s Communications Office.  

 

You just read:

Juvenile Escapes from Union County Multi-Purpose Group Home

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.