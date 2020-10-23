RECon CANADA 2020: JOIN ARQUI300 AT WORLD'S LARGEST EVENT OF RETAIL REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS

VIRTUAL TO REAL | RECon Canada 2020 RECon Canada 2020 | WORLD'S LARGEST EVENT OF RETAIL REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS RECon Canada 2020 | The world leader in retail real estate conferences and deal-making events

The world’s largest global gathering of retail real estate professionals. One of the biggest editions this year in North America and will be entirely digital.

RECon is the real deal! ARQUI300 must be present at this event. The world has not stopped. Neither do we! We have new projects from New York like 340 Madison and amazing new services to share. ” — Nuno Mesquita, Executive Director

NYC, NEW YORK, USA, October 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- - RECon is the world’s largest global gathering of retail real estate professionals. RECon Canada 2020 will be one of the biggest editions this year in North America and will be entirely digital. ARQUI300 , a market leader and reference in 3D design and production, Live Render, AR, VR, and Real Estate communication will present the new VIRTUAL TO REAL campaign.After a deep impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the entire event agenda expected for this year in industries as dynamic as Real Estate or Retail, ICSC will develop the RECon Canada 2020, on October 26 and 27. This edition will be virtual and is already a success with thousands of registered exhibiting companies and attendees. ARQUI300, leading company in 3D design and production, Live Render, AR, VR, and Real Estate communication will present the new VIRTUAL TO REAL campaign.ARQUI300 will join leading developers, owners, brokers, and retailers to conduct a new approach and strategy in the Real Estate industry that now is experiencing an unprecedented digital transformation.Virtual reality, augmented reality, virtual tours, 3D Live Rendering are key success factors for investors and developers. This is the strategy of the new VIRTUAL TO REAL campaign, with innovative services that promise to transform your business vision.ICSC is the world leader in retail real estate conferences and deal-making events, hosting more than 100 events a year and attracting a combined audience of 100,000 industry professionals. For those interested in doing business with retail real estate industry leaders and decision-makers, there is no better way to gain visibility, close deals and improve ROI than leveraging ICSC's exhibiting opportunities at deal-making events, specialty conferences, and idea exchanges."RECon is the real deal! The premier global retail real estate exhibition with the world's largest shopping center development companies and retailers, municipalities, financial institutions, product suppliers and service companies. ARQUI300 must be present at this event. The world has not stopped. It has changed, a lot, yes, but it didn't stop. Neither do we! We have new projects from New York like 340 Madison and amazing new services to share. " - says Nuno Mesquita, Executive Director.Book your meeting, with ARQUI300 at https://arqui300.com/virtual-to-real/ and get to know the RECon Canada 2020’s industry innovations.Join this exciting virtual experience and grow your business through connections and deal-making, gain insights from thought leaders and network with peers.About ARQUI300:Based in New York City, ARQUI300 operates on 4 continents and over 26 countries. Architecture, real estate, design, corporate communication, advertising and master planning, are just some of the industries where ARQUI300 delivers an amazing experience of 3D excellence, bringing to reality what is still an idea. With architects, designers, engineers, 3D artists, filmmakers, scriptwriters, composite artists, sound designers, creative consultants, developers, programmers, and project managers, ARQUI300 delivers memorable digital experiences. Learn more at https://arqui300.com

VIRTUAL TO REAL by ARQUI300 | Meet the new 3D Digital Experience for Real Estate industry