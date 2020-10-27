NEW LIFESTYLE COMPANY LAUNCHES WITH A POWERFUL MESSAGE OF HILLBILLY LOVE
Hillbilly Love is pleased to announce the formal launch of our new company, and beautiful website. HillbillyLove.com
I’m happy & proud to announce The "Frank Alexander" Leadership Fund. In honor of my father, Hillbilly Love will actively donate 10% of all net profits to youth-focused charities every year.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hillbilly Love is pleased to announce the formal launch of our new company, and beautiful website. HillbillyLove.com
— Lynda Weingartz, CEO & Founder - Hillbilly Love
“There is a strong and on-going global awareness, interest and appreciation for the southern way of life, arts and history," said Lynda Weingartz, CEO & Founder - Hillbilly Love. "This cultural evolution is driving a new generational awareness of and demand for freshly-inspired forms of fashion, art and entertainment that are influenced in some way by Hill-Folk and Mountain People from around the world. Our goal is to share the message of Hillbilly Love, while creating positive opportunities to serve our communities, and to support our children's future.”
Weingartz further states, “I’m truly happy and very proud to announce the formation of The "Frank Alexander" Leadership Fund. My father always believed that investing in our children with strong leadership was the key to our collective success. In honor of my father, Hillbilly Love will actively donate 10% of all net profits to youth-focused charities every year.”
Hillbilly Love is pleased to announce our first Charity Partner, the Share America Foundation. Promoting the traditional music sounds of Appalachia in our youth is the major focus of the Share America Foundation, Inc., a non-profit 501-C3, operating from Catoosa County, Ga. www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org
Hillbilly Love’s collection of premium quality merchandise and casual wear features super-soft, sueded Bella+Canvas T-Shirts. You will look and feel great while helping to share the beautiful and inspiring message of Hillbilly Love.
HBL Entertainment recently announced the release of our new single… "Hillbilly Love"! Currently, 175+ radio stations globally are helping to share the “Hillbilly Love” message by playing our song! AirPlayDirect.com/ScottHolsteinHillbillyLove
Hillbilly Love supports and believes in the power of music and art to change the world… and so do our friends!
"We are deeply inspired by the vision of Hillbilly Love and find that it is so akin to our own! We believe in this dream of and devotion to honoring your truth, your family, your friends, your community, and this gift of creation that Hillbilly Love embraces.” ~ The Troubadours of Divine Bliss, Singers / Songwriters / Recording Artists
“'Hillbilly love' is what we are all about hence our name The Ebony Hillbillies. We are all about the heart and soul of things. The freedom to be our true selves. That freedom allows us to bring all kinds of people together in love." ~ The Ebony Hillbillies, Americana / Roots Music Recording Artist
“I am honored to be a part of this great adventure and come alongside "Hillbilly Love" to share the message of faith, family and community." ~ Deborah Berry, Photographer / Artist
“A native of Louisiana, I may be a swampbilly, but I am all about some Hillbilly Love! Their message is one we all need more of today, so I can’t wait to share my story and bring some Hillbilly Love to the rest of the world! After all, they don’t call me the Hillbilly Goddess for nothing!” ~ Alecia Nugent, Country / Bluegrass Recording Artist
"I am thrilled to share for Hillbilly Love! It reaches for the greatest strength within each of us – a God-endowed independent nature to live life sharing love while making a difference for others.” ~ Randall Franks, Actor / Singer / Songwriter
Find out more about our Hillbilly Love "Featured Artists" at: HillbillyLove.com/pages/Music-and-Arts
"Cultural Evolution" is an evolutionary theory of social change. Hillbilly Love will always be actively searching for and creating positive, relevant possibilities to serve our communities in meaningful ways. Hillbilly Love… where your thoughtful choices create opportunities for others. www.HillbillyLove.com
Lynda Weingartz
Hillbilly Love
+1 615-305-4567
lynda@HillbillyLove.com
Scott Holstein "Hillbilly Love"