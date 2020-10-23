Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for November 2020

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 900 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in November. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.
Body of Water
Week to be Stocked
Number to be Stocked
Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond
Nov 2-6
450
Filer Kids Pond & Filer Pond
Nov 16-20
450
