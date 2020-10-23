ND residents who moved recently can take steps to help with voting process

The ND Secretary of State office and North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) would like to remind residents of steps they can take if they moved and changed their address recently and want to vote in the election.

Most North Dakota driver licenses and nondriver ID card addresses can be updated at no cost by going online on NDDOT’s website dot.nd.gov a couple of days before you vote. The card does not need to be replaced because, by notifying NDDOT, the voter record is updated and can be verified at any polling location in North Dakota. For detailed instructions on updating your driver license address visit NDDOT’s website or YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/u6RD3fP1QLY

Commercial Driver License (CDL) drivers are required to schedule an appointment to update their address. However, they can still vote in the election if they bring a supplemental proof of address such as a utility bill.

A North Dakota driver license, nondriver ID card, Tribal government issued ID document and Long term care identification certificate are the primary methods of identification that are used when voting. State law does not allow driver licenses from other states to be used as identification for voting in North Dakota. If you are a new resident to North Dakota, you need to make an appointment for a new driver license or ID Card on NDDOT’s website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.

Other supplemental address documents can be brought to the voting facility and used for proof of your new address which include: A current utility bill; A current bank statement; A check issued by a federal, state, local, or tribal government (including those issued by BIA for a tribe located in North Dakota, any other tribal agency or entity, or any other document that sets forth the tribal member's name, date of birth, and current North Dakota residential address); A paycheck; or A document issued by a federal, state, local, or tribal government



For a complete list of supplemental address documentation needed for voting contact the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office at 701-328-2900 or visit the vote.nd.gov website at this link https://vip.sos.nd.gov/IDRequirements.aspx?ptlhPKID=103&ptlPKID=7

More voter information is also available on the ND Secretary of State’s Website at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/PortalList.aspx.