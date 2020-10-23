Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
EL Program Guides | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska EL Program Guides can assist schools in developing programs for English learners in order to meet State and Federal requirements. The guides are meant to be resources to support school administrators and teachers in both large and small districts develop and implement EL programs.

Nebraska ELL Program Guide: Administrators 2020 Nebraska ELL Program Guide: Teachers 2020 Nebraska ELL Program Guide: A Guide for Secondary EL Programming: 2020

Another resource for schools, prepared by Jane D. Hill and Heather Hoak from the North Central Comprehensive Center, is this ELL Resource Guide for schools with a low incidence of ELLs.

ELL Resource Guide:  Top Ten Instructional Tips for Schools With a Low Incidence of ELLS (2012) (leave as is)

EL Program Guides | Nebraska Department of Education

