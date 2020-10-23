Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Fantasy Sports Startup, OwnersBox, Now Live in Ohio

OwnersBox is bringing Paid Weekly Fantasy Sports to Ohio Participants

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OwnersBox, an innovative sport-tech company behind the new Weekly Fantasy Sports (WFS) platform, is ecstatic to announce that their game is available to participants in Ohio.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission unanimously voted to approve a three-year license for the fantasy sports operator in their state, this after a thorough investigation to ensure compliance with new regulations put into place at the end of 2019. These rules require operators to comply with consumer protections, including ensuring prompt payment of winnings, verifying the identity of players, and offering beginner contests exclusively for less experienced players.

The OwnersBox team recently launched their game-changing product throughout North America on September 5, 2020. Players can win big by fighting their opponent over seven days of fierce head-to-head competition in NFL, MLB, NHL, and/or NBA contests. They will be one of only a few paid fantasy sports operators licensed in the state of Ohio, and the first to offer this weekly concept.

This news comes on the heels of a number of significant announcements by OwnersBox. In recent months, OwnersBox has entered into partnerships with FantasyPros, RotoBaller, RotoWire and welcomed NFL quarterback Drew Brees as an investor and spokesperson.

OwnersBox Fantasy Sports is available via the web at www.ownersbox.com, or on mobile at the Apple App store and Google Play store.

Website: www.ownersbox.com
Investor Website: www.ownersbox.com/investor

Sandy Plashkes
OwnersBox 3.0 Corporation
+1 619-955-3800
pr@ownersbox.com
