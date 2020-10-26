Pythian Adds Snowflake Cloud Data Platform Services Suite
New service offerings extend Pythian’s multi-cloud data platform capabilities
Pythian helped us work through our analytics priorities and an assessment of the data warehouse options for Azure and helped us decide on Snowflake running on Azure as the best fit to manage our data.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading cloud, data, and analytics services company, announced its new suite of professional services for Snowflake’s SaaS data platform. The offering includes consulting and integration services, as well as ongoing support, management, and optimization services for data platforms that include Snowflake.
— Lauren Visarend, data warehouse supervisor at Dutch Bros Coffee
“Pythian’s core focus is helping businesses use data, analytics, and the cloud to transform all data into actionable insights that provide a competitive advantage,” said Lynda Partner, vice president of product and offerings at Pythian. “Snowflake’s ability to run natively on all three public cloud providers is very aligned with Pythian’s hybrid approach to data and analytics.”
Pythian has a rich history of helping organizations manage and leverage their data, delivering advanced solutions that rapidly solve the most complex data challenges – whether on-premises, single cloud, multi-cloud or hybrid cloud. A top tier partner supporting the cloud offerings of Amazon, Microsoft and Google, Pythian is focused on leveraging the power of the cloud to enable data solutions.
Pythian’s services for Snowflake include:
• Consulting – leverage Pythian’s experience implementing and managing Snowflake to meet business goals faster with less risk.
• Integration – migrate existing data from an on-premises data center or cloud provider to Snowflake on any of the supported clouds.
• Managed Services – ongoing operations support and cost optimization, as well as advanced services such as DataOps, data modeling, data security, machine learning, and advanced analytics.
“We turned to Pythian for help in deciding which cloud data warehouse was best for our specific needs,” said Lauren Visarend, data warehouse supervisor at Dutch Bros Coffee. “As a multi-cloud independent analytics expert, they helped us work through our analytics priorities, guided us through an assessment of the various data warehouse options available on Microsoft Azure, and helped us decide on Snowflake running on Azure as the best fit to manage our data.”
Pythian’s full lifecycle approach to helping organizations leverage their data starts with a strategy phase and evolves through iterative design, rapid automation-driven implementation, and ongoing round-the-clock support. Embedded best practices, extensive automation, and proven methodologies enable Pythian data experts to use technology, talent and the cloud to deliver better outcomes faster.
###
About Pythian
Founded in 1997, Pythian is a global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging data, analytics, and the cloud. From cloud automation to machine learning, Pythian designs, implements and supports customized solutions for the toughest data challenges and has delivered thousands of professional and managed services. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.
Media Contacts
Elisabeth Grant
Branch Out Public Relations
egrant@branchoutpr.com
+1 612-599-7797
Elizabeth Walsh
Pythian Services
+1 612-605-3559
ewalsh@pythian.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook