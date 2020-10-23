Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rail crossing repair to occur on Hwy 217 in Ray on Oct. 26 (Oct. 23, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. – An emergency rail crossing repair will be taking place the morning of Monday, October 26. The Canadian National crossing is located on Hwy 217 at 0.33 miles west of Hwy 53 in Ray. The closure will be signed beginning at 7 a.m. and is expected to last four to five hours.

Westbound traffic can use Hwy 53 North to County 29 South to meet back with Hwy 217. Eastbound traffic can use County Hwy 29 North to Hwy 53 South.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

