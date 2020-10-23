COVID-19 Daily Update 10-23-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 23, 2020, there have been 709,156 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 21,392 total cases and 422 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Putnam County, a 95-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, and a 95-year old female from Brooke County. “As West Virginians, we must not tire of preventive measures that ensure the health and safety of our friends, family and neighbors,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to continue wearing your mask, with frequent hand washing and social distancing.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,497), Boone (325), Braxton (56), Brooke (201), Cabell (1,293), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (69), Fayette (745), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (167), Hampshire (123), Hancock (207), Hardy (102), Harrison (632), Jackson (368), Jefferson (554), Kanawha (3,459), Lewis (72), Lincoln (225), Logan (738), Marion (367), Marshall (274), Mason (170), McDowell (112), Mercer (644), Mineral (207), Mingo (546), Monongalia (2,259), Monroe (223), Morgan (123), Nicholas (180), Ohio (487), Pendleton (75), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (68), Preston (192), Putnam (827), Raleigh (712), Randolph (399), Ritchie (34), Roane (94), Summers (92), Taylor (165), Tucker (61), Tyler (30), Upshur (234), Wayne (531), Webster (25), Wetzel (134), Wirt (37), Wood (519), Wyoming (216).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo, Monroe, Morgan, Pendleton, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 23, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road North, Hedgesville, WV

Cabell County, October 23, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered) AND 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County EMS Station #6, 1766 Washington Avenue, Huntington, WV

Doddridge County, October 23, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Greenbrier County, October 23, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Harrison County, October 23, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Jefferson County, October 23, 2:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wilshire Road, Kearneysville, WV, for appointment, please call 304-728-8416 & press 1.

Lincoln County, October 23, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Kanawha County, October 23, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Main Plaza (across from Cozumel Restaurant), St. Albans, WV (flu shots offered)

Mingo County, October 23, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 183 East 2nd Street, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 23, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Morgan County, October 23, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Pendleton County, October 23, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Randolph County, October 23, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 23, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 23, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 23, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, October 23, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Coplin Clinic, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 23, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Saturday, October 24 in Braxton, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Mingo, Monroe, Pendleton, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Braxton County, October 24, 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Doddridge County, October 24, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Greenbrier County, October 24, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Mingo County, October 24, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, October 24, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Pendleton County, October 24, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Wirt County, October 24, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wirt County Health Department, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV, Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wood County, October 24, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV (flu shots offered), Pre-registration at www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County, October 24, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV