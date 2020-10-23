Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,841 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ DUI Drugs/ Resisting Arrest/ DC/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502774

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter                            

STATION: New Haven                      

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2020, 2345 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. in the Town of Middlebury

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1 (Drugs)

-Resisting Arrest

-Disorderly Conduct

-Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Michael M. Mientka                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leeds, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/22/2020 at 2345 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main St. in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Michael M. Mientka (26) of Leeds, MA.

While speaking with Mientka, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Mientka was screened for DUI (Drugs) and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1 (Drugs). While taking him into custody, Mientka resisted Troopers' attempts to place him under arrest and in a public place, used abusive and obscene language including racial and homophobic slurs, made unreasonable noise, and obstructed vehicular traffic. Mientka also caused damage to property while having no right to do so.

Mientka was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later held at the Southern State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department and Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/2020, 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ DUI Drugs/ Resisting Arrest/ DC/ Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.