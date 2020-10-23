New Haven Barracks/ DUI Drugs/ Resisting Arrest/ DC/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502774

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2020, 2345 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. in the Town of Middlebury

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #1 (Drugs)

-Resisting Arrest

-Disorderly Conduct

-Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Michael M. Mientka

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leeds, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/22/2020 at 2345 hours the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Main St. in the Town of Middlebury after observing a motor vehicle violation. Troopers identified the operator as Michael M. Mientka (26) of Leeds, MA.

While speaking with Mientka, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Mientka was screened for DUI (Drugs) and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI #1 (Drugs). While taking him into custody, Mientka resisted Troopers' attempts to place him under arrest and in a public place, used abusive and obscene language including racial and homophobic slurs, made unreasonable noise, and obstructed vehicular traffic. Mientka also caused damage to property while having no right to do so.

Mientka was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later held at the Southern State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Middlebury Police Department and Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.