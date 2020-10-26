Change is coming! Learn What’s Next in a Free Webinar on Business Transition 11/11/2020

Mark O'Brien Founder & CEO of Value Growth Partners Leads Transition 2 Next Webinar Series Joseph Scandariato, CIMA®, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch - The Scandariato Group Clark Neuhoff, Certified EOS Implementer, Traction Process Center

Take action on upcoming change in our COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR “Transition-2-Next” Succession Planning Zoominar November 11, 2020 4pm-5pm (CDT)