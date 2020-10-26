Change is coming! Learn What’s Next in a Free Webinar on Business Transition 11/11/2020
Mark O'Brien Founder & CEO of Value Growth Partners Leads Transition 2 Next Webinar Series
Joseph Scandariato, CIMA®, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch - The Scandariato Group
Clark Neuhoff, Certified EOS Implementer, Traction Process Center
Take action on upcoming change in our COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR “Transition-2-Next” Succession Planning Zoominar November 11, 2020 4pm-5pm (CDT)CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many business owners, this year has been one of the most challenging business periods in recent times.
How’s your business going? Are you struggling with restrictions and requirements? Are you being forced to rethink everything? If you answered ‘yes’ to these questions, then it’s time to change your focus. Get ready for a transition and succession stage.
Value Growth Partners (VGP), a Chicago-based leader in business succession planning, is hosting a FREE Zoominar to teach you what you need to know to get your business ready for a business exita business succession or a company sale.
Register at this link today for the ‘Transition-2-Next Succession Plan’ Zoominar on November 11th, 2020 at 4pm-5pm (CDT). You will gain knowledge from our team of financial and business advisors. Learn how to achieve your personal and business goals before a transition. We’ll work with you to:
* Achieve clarity
* Reduce risk, and
* Build value
Our strong advisor team at Value Growth Partners to help you achieve Personal and Business Readiness. Take our 5-minute survey to check your Business/Personal Readiness level:
https://www.vgpltd.com/business-transition-readiness-prescore/
The presenters are:
- Mark O’Brien, MBA, CMAA®, CEPA®, Growth-Succession-Transition Advisor, Value Growth Partners
- Joseph Scandariato, CIMA®, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch -The Scandariato Group
- Clark Neuhoff, Certified EOS Implementer, Traction Process Center
If you are working too much, not having fun and are tired of all the business restrictions, it could be time to put together strategies for What’s Next!
This FREE Webinar is for business owners, senior company leaders, family business members and advisors to businesses with between $5 million to $100 million in revenue, interested in learning strategies for transition & exit planning.
We can help you if you have questions in any of these areas:
Tax Planning
Estate Planning
Shareholder Alignment & Timing
Legal Compliance
Financial Planning / Wealth Management
Strategy & Value Creation
Business Valuation
Legacy Family Business
Insurance Risk, Life, and Disability
Intellectual Property Issues
HR & Succession Issues
Equity Capital Raising
M&A Transactions
Financial Risk Planning
Act now! Get answers to your questions. When you have one chance to get it right in a transition - why risk failure? Be Always-Ready for What’s Next.
Join our FREE Zoominar to Think-Plan-Achieve Transition Readiness Event: November 11th @ 4pm - 5pm CDT - Zoom Webinar
About Value Growth Partners
Value Growth Partners (VGP) assists owners in developing and executing their unique growth and succession plans. We work with private equity, family offices, and strategic companies as investors and capital partners. VGP assists owners in defining growth priorities to maximize value in the shortest time while minimizing risks.
Mark O'Brien
Value Growth Partners
+1 312-525-8382
info@VGPLtd.com
