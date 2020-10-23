Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PSC Hearing for Peoples Gas System on Tuesday, October 27

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing on Tuesday, October 27, at 9:30 a.m. to consider Peoples Gas System’s petitions to increase its rates for natural gas utility service and to approve its 2020 depreciation study.

As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. The hearing will be available on the PSC’s website and may also be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing).

October 28 and 29 have also been reserved to continue the hearing, if needed. The starting time of the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day.  The hearing may adjourn early if all testimony is concluded.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

