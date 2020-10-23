U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Seeks Nominees

The Maine Department of Education invites school districts to nominate graduating high school seniors for the U. S. Presidential Scholars Program. Each district may nominate one senior who is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent U.S. resident and has demonstrated excellence in a Career and Technical Education (CTE) program and one senior who had scored exceptionally well on either the College Board’s SAT or the ACT of the American College Testing Program. Application materials will be sent directly to superintendents and CTE directors by Wednesday, October 28. Applications are due to the Maine DOE by Friday, November 13.

Students chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars receive an expense-paid trip to Washington, D. C. in June, and are presented the U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House, in commemoration of their achievements. During their visit to Washington, scholars have access to important national and international figures, including government officials, educators, authors, musicians, scientists and other accomplished people.

For more information please contact: Dwight A. Littlefield, State Director for CTE at dwight.a.littlefield@maine.gov, or Joe Schmidt, Acting Coordinator of Secondary Education at joe.schmidt@maine.gov.