NCTA President Robert Baird to Speak at National Summit on Oncology Payment Reform
Virtual Community Oncology Alliance Payer Exchange Summit Brings Payment Reform Experts and Stakeholders
Employers are the largest group of self-insured entities in the United States, making it vitally important they know what to look for in quality and value for a cancer care provider.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Cancer Treatment Alliance president Robert Baird, RN, MSA will join national oncology leaders at the 2020 Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform, taking place virtually on October 27-28.
The Payer Exchange Summit series is a unique gathering that brings together community oncology stakeholders with different perspectives to discuss efforts that are advancing oncology payment reform, increasing value, and improving the patient experience in the United States’ cancer care system. Since the first COA Payer Exchange Summit in 2014, numerous oncology payment reform initiatives first discussed at the Summits have become a reality in both the Medicare and private sectors, as well as in markets across the country.
The agenda at the 2020 Payer Exchange Summit includes the current state of payment reform models; employer participation in payment reform; the impact of COVID-19; pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) effects; updates on the Oncology Care Model 2.0; and more. Mr. Baird will be speaking on a panel discussing what employers and self-funded companies should look for when assessing provider quality and value in cancer care.
Speaking on his experience at past COA Payer Summits and what he’s looking forward to this year, Mr. Baird says, “Employers are the largest group of self-insured entities in the United States, making it vitally important they know what to look for in quality and value for a cancer care provider. I have learned so much at past Summits that I can use to work directly with stakeholders and I look forward to sharing my expertise and helping other attendees this year.”
The COA Payer Exchange Summit is an invitation-only, two-day meeting that enables networking and idea sharing to provide patients with high-quality, high-value, and personalized cancer care. The small scale and personal nature of the Summit allows attendees to have in-depth discussions on pilot projects, exchange ideas, and learn from each other about how to craft viable, truly patient-centric solutions to pressing cancer system needs. Learn more at https://www.payerexchangesummit.com.
About the National Cancer Treatment Alliance:
The American cancer care experience has become increasingly complex, bureaucratic, and expensive. The National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) is transforming cancer care by enabling employers to contract directly with leading, independent community oncology practices across the country. A nationwide coalition of leading, independent community oncology practices that help employers improve cancer care, NCTA is an independent, benefit corporation (B-Corp) of the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). NCTA will improve cancer care by boosting quality, improving local access, enhancing patient experience, and reducing cost. Learn more about the NCTA at https://www.nctacancer.com/.
