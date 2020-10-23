Apollo Med Innovations Announces Expanded PDO Thread Training Schedule
Apollo Med Innovations announces an expanded training schedule, providing the safest, hands-on PDO thread training led leading PDO thread physicians.
We take our commitment to providing quality education seriously, therefore, in addition to the world-class training, we have added safety protocols to provide the safest training environment possible”PEACHTREE CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. (Apollo) is proud to announce that it has expanded its training schedule while providing the safest and most in-depth hands-on PDO thread training led by some of the country’s leading PDO thread physicians.
— Randy Wright, CEO
Apollo has completed several successful training classes and preceptorships in the past couple of months and has now added new class training dates for November and December in Cleveland, OH, Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA. And for those who cannot make a training class but desire the industries’ most comprehensive training, Apollo’s preceptorship program brings this same safe training directly to your practice.
Whether in a class or a preceptorship, Apollo continues to keep attendees, trainers, models and staff as safe as possible with the following precautions:
1. Everyone at the training, attendees, models, trainers and staff is tested utilizing an FDA-authorized EUA Serology test.
2. Temperature is taken at the door each day for everyone involved in the training.
3. Masks are worn at all times by trainers and attendees and by models not getting lower facial treatments.
4. Gloves will be replaced after each treatment.
5. All hard surfaces and treatment beds are sterilized with UVC light devices.
6. Hand sanitizer is used and available at all times.
“We take our commitment to providing quality education to the medical community extremely seriously and, therefore, in addition to the world-class training experience you have come to expect from Apollo, we have added safety protocols to provide the safest training environment possible,” said Randy Wright, CEO, Apollo Med Innovations, Inc.
All Apollo classes feature superior didactic information taught by experienced, practicing physicians, extensive hands-on training on multiple models provided by Apollo and covering multiple modalities as well as utilization of the full line of Miracu PDO threads.
All attendees also receive the following:
• A talking video book for your patients to see and hear about the most popular PDO thread treatments
• A toolkit package providing you all the necessary tools to handle all procedures covered in the course
• A FREE vial of Jeuveau and discount packages on future Jeuveau purchases
• A facial anatomy and layout board used in consultation with clients to show vector layouts and thread sizes
• An insertion diagram reference guide covering all threads and modalities
To reserve your spot in an upcoming class or schedule a preceptorship call Kenia Kagel at (470)773.7001 or email at kenia@apollomedinnovations.com. For more information, you can also call 844.698.4782 or register through the Apollo website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.
About Apollo Med Innovations
Apollo Med Innovations, Inc. is a leading distributor of cutting edge aesthetic products to the Med Spa and aesthetic industries. Apollo’s product suite includes micro-needling devices and supplies, FDA-cleared Miracu PDO threads, diode and multi-platform lasers, hyperbaric and cryotherapy devices, UVC sanitization devices and a full line of Secretly Ageless branded cosmeceuticals. Apollo is also dedicated to superior service and customer education through its master training series led by its esteemed Doctor Advisory Council. Apollo is committed to providing its customers the latest in high quality aesthetic products at a reasonable cost providing its partners with exceptional return on investment. For more information on Apollo Med Innovations, visit our website at www.apollomedinnovations.com.
For more information contact:
Name: Randy Wright
Phone: 844.698.4782
Email: randy@apollomedinnovations.com
Name: Dennis Stoutenburgh
Phone: 214.986.8400
Email: dennis@apollomedinnovations.com
Dennis Stoutenburgh
Apollo Med Innovations, Inc.
+1 214-986-8400
